Genevieve Berger, 3, and Jimmy Tickner participated in a “Tom Thumb wedding” ceremony at the Congregational Church in Lewiston and posed for this 1925 photo. The faux wedding was a reenactment of the famous 1863 New York City wedding of Charles Stratton (aka Gen. Tom Thumb) and Lavinia Warren. Genevieve (Berger) Broker, of Craigmont, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Berger, celebrates her 100th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1925: A ‘Tom Thumb wedding’ in Lewiston
