Brothers Jim and Bobby Lorang pose in their identical sailor suits, complete with short pants, in front of their mother, Marguerite (Tobin) Lorang at their family’s homestead, White Spring Ranch, outside Genesee in this 1923 photo. Marguerite was the wife of Henry Lorang, and these two boys were the first of their 12 children they raised at the homestead. After growing up, both Jim and Bob served in the U.S. military during World War II, and Bob was listed as missing in action in the Sea of Japan. He has not yet been found. This photo was submitted by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1923: Genesee brothers show off their duds
