Blast from the Past / 1922: A rough ride at the Kooskia Fair

All eyes are on the bull in this photo labled "Kooskia Fair 1922." This photo was submitted by Buster Howard, of Lewiston.

 Submitted by Buster Howard, of Lewiston

