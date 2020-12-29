Blast from the Past / 1921: A portrait of an oldest child
Submitted by Eric Bennett of Moscow

Lawrence Broemeling perches on a chair in a photographer’s studio for this portrait taken in 1921. His grandson, Eric Bennett of Moscow, submitted this photo and reports it most likely was taken somewhere on the Palouse, as Lawrence’s parents, Roger and Christina (Fuchs) Broemeling, were living on their family farm in the Thorncreek area outside Genesee at the time. Lawrence, the oldest of the couple’s nine children, was born on the farm in 1920, and would have celebrated his 100th birthday this month. He died in 2002. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

