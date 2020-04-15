Blast from the Past / 1920s: Some days you just need a lift

In the mid-1920s, the two youngest Forsmann brothers give their cousin a lift while horsing around for the camera in this photo taken sometime in the mid-1920s near Keuterville. Brothers Charles Bernard Forsmann and Frank Bernard Forsmannn were the two youngest sons of Henry G. Forsmann and Mary (Esker) Forsmann. Both were born in Keuterville. Their cousin who was catching a lift is Charles Schmidt. Frank Forsmann married Margaret Abbl in Cottonwood in 1946, and they later moved to the Portland area. Charles Forsmann married Regina Arnzen in Greencreek in 1945 and they eventually moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Both Charles Forsmann and Charles Schmidt died in 1998, and Frank Forsmann died in 2003. This photo was submitted by Russell Schaff of Clarkston. Charles Schmidt is his uncle, and the Forsmann brothers are his second cousins, once removed. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
