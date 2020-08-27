A typical crew of 18 men — and a lot of horsepower — work the grain harvest using a stationery threshing machine on White Spring Ranch, the Lorang homestead near Genesee, in this photo taken in the early 1920s. A journal entry made by Charles Lorang, son of the original homesteaders, noted that the wagon was loaded with sacked wheat and that the farmhouse was visible in the background of the photo. The crew included two men whose job it was to sew the sacks of wheat closed after they had been filled with grain. This photo was provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. She is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1920s: Harvesting with horses near Genesee
