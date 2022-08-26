Blast from the Past / 1920: Railroad yard at Elk River sawmill

This photo, taken in approximately 1920, shows the railroad yard at the Elk River sawmill, built on Elk Creek Flat. It is from the Potlatch Historical Society Collection, Digital Initiatives, University of Idaho Library, and was submitted by Keith Gunther, of Moscow. He wrote, “My dad (Harlie Gunther), who lived in Elk River in the 1930s, told me it was unfathomable that the railroad was gone from Elk River later in his life.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
