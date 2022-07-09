Blast from the Past / 1920: Hauling sacked wheat on the Camas Prairie

Will DeArmond, who farmed on the Camas Prairie near Grangeville, sits on his wagon behind a team of four horses in this photo from about 1920. Armond was hauling sacked wheat with a Studebaker wagon, according to Charlotte DeArmond, of rural Grangeville, who submitted this photo. Her husband, Don DeArmond, is Will's son, and he celebrated his 87th birthday in June. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Submitted by Charlotte DeArmond, of rural Grangeville
Will DeArmond, who farmed on the Camas Prairie near Grangeville, sits on his wagon behind a team of four horses in this photo from about 1920. Will Armond was hauling sacked wheat with a Studebaker wagon, according to Charlotte DeArmond, of rural Grangeville, who submitted this photo. Her husband, Don DeArmond, is Will’s son, and he celebrated his 87th birthday in June. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.