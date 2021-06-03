Seven of the Frei siblings dressed up in their fine clothes and posed for this 1919 photo at their family’s farm on Bald Butte near Colton. The older children in the back row are, from left, Tony, Joseph “Sep,” Henry and Helena “Lena.” The three youngest girls in front are, from left, Hilda, Mary and Elizabeth “Betty.” Eventually three more siblings would join the family, all children of Fidel and Agatha Frei, and the only one of the 10 still living is Cecelia (Frei) Dober of rural Whitman County, who submitted this photo of her brothers and sisters. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1919: The Frei kids dressed in their best
