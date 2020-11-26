Blast from the Past / 1919: Farm women gather at Gilbert

A group of farm women gathered in the summer of 1919 for this photo taken near Gilbert, a now-defunct farming community on Russell Ridge south of Orofino. The photo was submitted by Kathy (Dobson) Warnock of Clarkston and the photographer was her aunt, Myrtle Dobson. Those pictured are (standing from left) Mrs. Wells, Mrs. Cordell, Bertha Dobson, Ida Dickson, Ida McCain, Ina Dobson, Mrs. Dieterle, Mrs. Trutton, Kate Lugar (standing behind Laura Moss), Effie Hill, Mrs. Reese, Mrs. Phar; (seated from left) Mrs. Cunningham, Grandma Chandler, Emma Pratt, Mildred Boehm. Ina Dobson, 48 at the time, is Warnock’s grandmother. A notation on the photo says the gathering was on the occasion of “the Cunningham sale,” perhaps sale of the land by that family. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

