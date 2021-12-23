In 1918, Viola Lorang, left, Bea Lorang, center, and Christine Lorang posed for the camera of John Lorang at White Spring Ranch in Genesee. Viola and Christine were the daughters of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Bea Lorang is the daughter of older brother Barney, and niece to Viola and Christine. This photo was provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee, and granddaughter of Barney Lorang. She writes the older girls “had to fight with their Papa John to wear overalls. Finally he gave up and took a photo of them with Daisy the cow.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1918: Working on the ranch in their overalls
