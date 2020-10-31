Blast from the Past / 1918: Taking tractor power to the hill

Printed on this photo are the words, “Power farming demonstration, Pullman, Wash. May 29, 30, 31, 1918. Official photo by Cline.” Also written on the print is “54 percent grade.” It appears to show an early example of plowing a steep Pullman hillside with a tractor instead of with a team of horses, as was much more common at the time. The photo was provided by Bob Germain who lives in rural Whitman County, west of Pullman, in a home built in the 1920s by his grandparents. Germain reports he was raised in the house and, after inheriting it, he and his wife moved back into the house about 10 years ago. They discovered the photo in the house, and assume it belonged to his grandparents. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
