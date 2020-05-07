Blast from the Past / 1916: Early boosters for the town of Ilo

Members of the 1916-17 Ilo Commercial (Boosters) Club pose for a group portrait in Ilo. They are (according to the numbers on the image): 1. Danniel Shuss, carpenter; 2. Homer C. Parriish, physican; 3. William Hart, studio photographer; 4. Leroy G. Jennings, harness shop; 5. Marie Linder, general store merchant; 6. Iva May Hatfield, millinery shop; 7. Ben D. Leonard, warehouse manager; 8. Thomas Mabbott, farmer; 9. William Birchard, livery stable owner; 10. Clark Shomaker, farm laborer; 11. Steve Kafoury, mercantile merchant; 12. Walter Howerton, farmer; 13. Ora McMinimy, attorney; 14. Orie W. Click, lumber company manager; 15. Ernest Rohlfing, mercantile merchant; 16. J.H. Harvey, laborer/odd jobs; 17. Henry Sasse, newspaper printer; 18. Phillip Miller, bank cashier; 19. John J. Mockler, bank cashier; 20. Joseph A. Kanjoski, Ilo Hotel; 21. Nadia C. Kafoury, mercantile merchant; 22. Carl Price, druggist; 23. Jake Swendish, barber; 24. Guy Bryant, hardware clerk; 25. Judson Linder, postmaster/merchant; 26. Frank Hatfield, jeweler; 27. unknown; 28. Christian Jacobson, carpenter; 29. John Wood, hardware merchant; 30. Richard Dennis, warehouse laborer; 31. Joshua Kline, warehouse manager; 32. Otis Hank, livery stable. This photo is one in the collection of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society in Craigmont. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region