Blast from the Past / 1916: Early boosters for the town of Ilo

Members of the 1916-17 Ilo Commercial (Boosters) Club posed for a group portrait in Ilo. They are (according to the numbers on the image): 1. Danniel Shuss, carpenter; 2. Homer C. Parriish, physican; 3. William Hart, studio photographer; 4. Leroy G. Jennings, harness shop; 5. Marie Linder, general store merchant; 6. Iva May Hatfield, millinery shop; 7. Ben D. Leonard, warehouse manager; 8. Thomas Mabbott, farmer; 9. William Birchard, livery stable owner; 10. ClarkShomaker, farm laborer; 11. Steve Kafoury, mercantile merchant; 12. Walter Howerton, farmer; 13. Ora McMinimy, attorney; 14. Orie W. Click, lumber company manager; 15. Ernest Rohlfing, mercantile merchant; 16. J.H. Harvey, laborer/odd jobs; 17. Henry Sasse, newspaper printer; 18. Phillip Miller, bank cashier; 19. John J. Mockler, bank cashier; 20. Joseph A. Kanjoski, Ilo Hotel; 21. Nadia C. Kafoury, mercantile merchant; 22. Carl Price, druggist; 23. Jake Swendish, barber; 24. Guy Bryant, hardware clerk; 25. Judson Linder, postmaster/merchant; 26. Frank Hatfield, jeweler; 27. unknown; 28. Christian Jacobson, carpenter; 29. John Wood, hardware merchant; 30. Richard Dennis, warehouse laborer; 31. Joshua Kline, warehouse manager; 32. Otis Hank, livery stable. This photo is one in the collection of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society in Craigmont. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

