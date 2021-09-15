The Lewiston Tennis Club’s new clubhouse in the Normal Hill neighborhood is shown in autumn 1915, in this image from the Kenneth C. Beach Collection. According to the collection’s curator, Steven Branting, of Lewiston, it is the only known existing image of the clubhouse. The building was constructed in early 1913 at the intersection of Eighth Street and Eleventh Avenue, and had six courts. Branting reports he had catalogued the extensive photographic collection a few months ago. Kenneth Beach was the son of R.C. Beach, whose store once occupied the present site of Lewiston’s Towne Square. Stephanie McFarlin, Kenneth Beach’s granddaughter, is the custodian of the collection in Florida. The building no longer stands; by the late 1920s, the block had been reclaimed for residential lots. This view is looking west-northwest with Eighth Street behind the building. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1915: Lewiston Tennis Club’s clubhouse
