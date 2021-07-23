With the hopper full of fruit, Fidel Frei works the apple cider press on his family’s home place on Bald Butte near Colton in this photo taken around 1915. Two of his daughters, Betty (Frei) Semler, center, and Mary (Frei) Broemeling keep close tabs on the bags of apples. Fidel and his wife, Agatha, eventually would have 10 children, and this photo was submitted by the last surviving sibling, Cecelia (Frei) Dober of rural Whitman County. Dober writes that the Freis’ neighbors especially enjoyed Fidel’s hard cider which he served during their pinochle games. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1915: Apple-pressing time near Colton
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region