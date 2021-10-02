Constructed in 1898 after a $15,000 bond passed, the building in the foreground served as Lewiston High School from its opening until 1904, when it became Whitman Elementary, according to Lewiston historian Steven Branting. The photograph is thought to have been taken circa 1915-1916, by Kenneth C. Beach during his senior year at Lewiston High School. Branting says the school building closed after the 1948 school year and was torn down in 1950 to make way for a new Safeway supermarket to be built at that location. That building today is occupied by the Public Health - Idaho North Central District office. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com.
Blast from the Past / 1915: A view of a long gone Lewiston High School
