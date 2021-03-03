A steam engine pulls a train heading into Ferdinand from Grangeville in this photo from about 1914. The Ferdinand house in the background was on land originally homesteaded by Frederick Herman Helm in 1902, according to Mary Ann Kuther of Cottonwood, who submitted this photo. The land and home went through another two owners before being purchased by Richard Kuther in 1934 and then passed to his son, John Kuther, Mary Ann’s late husband. John Kuther lived in the home as a child, but the house no longer is standing. Mary Ann Kuther says the photo was given to her by Rose Herzog, a woman who lived in Ferdinand, and Mary Ann also owns the original homestead papers signed by President Theodore Roosevelt and dated March 25, 1902. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1914: A train passes an old Ferdinand homestead
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region