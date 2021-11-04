A group of Genesee students leave their school building after a play rehearsal in this photo from 1913. Martha Lorang, 16, is shown near the upper right of the group with two braids and her hands raised near her chin, according to Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Martha was the third youngest of John and Mary Lorang’s 10 children, and she later wrote a journal of growing up on the ranch which can be found in book form in libraries in Genesee, Moscow and Lewiston. The brick school shown in the photo was built in 1912 and is still in use at the Genesee School today. Connroy is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1913: Leaving school after play practice
