Blast from the Past / 1912: When Genesee got its new high school

In 1912, the Genesee High School published its first yearbook called the Pow Wow to mark the occasion of the construction of a new brick school building shown here in this photo taken that same year. The photo is from the John Luedke Collection and was submitted by Earl Bennett of Genesee, who serves as the town's historian. Bennett said several additions to the school have been added since then, and the entrance has had security features added, but the building Genesee students attend today remains much the same as the one shown here. Bennett submitted the photo as a nod to the 2020 graduating seniors, and to the construction of the new Lewiston High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

