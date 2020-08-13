Siblings Charles and Viola Lorang play among the stalks of wheat grown on their parents’ Genesee farm in this photo taken in 1912. Charles and Viola were the two youngest of the ten children of John and Mary Lorang, who owned White Spring Ranch at Genesee, and this photo was taken by their father the summer Charles was 10 years old and Viola was 13. This photo and information was provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1912: Playing among the amber waves of grain
Tags
