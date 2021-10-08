Blast from the Past / 1912: Grain harvest at Genesee

In the summer of 1912, John Lorang, who owned and farmed White Spring Ranch at Genesee, drove a four-horse team pulling the cutter during harvest. This photo was provided by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. She is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Conroy writes John Lorang wanted photographs of harvest because he was retiring from working in the fields, and this photo likely was taken by either Barney or Albert, two of his sons. According to his summer 1912 journal, John harvested both wheat and oats, so the grain being cut is one of those, Conroy writes. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
