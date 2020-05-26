Wearing the uniform of the Gilbert Cubs, Earle Dobson stretches his glove out for a catch on his parents’ farm in this 1912 photo. On the ground at his feet is Charles E. McCoy, Earle’s teammate and lifelong family friend. The farm, owned by Julian and Ina Dobson, was near the now-defunct community of Gilbert on Russell Ridge south of Orofino, and both young men played for the Cubs, the community’s baseball team. Earle was born near Troy in 1896, and was age 16 at the time of this photo. After a career teaching junior high math and shop in Idaho Falls for 30 years, Earle died in Orofino in October 1975, according to Kathy Warnock of Clarkston, Earle’s niece, who submitted this photo. Warnock also reported her aunt, Ethel Robinson (Earle’s sister), told her about the Gilbert Cubs. Robinson also told her niece that she loved to play baseball, too, and would pitch to Earle so that he could practice. McCoy was born in 1894, and at the time of this photo, he lived with his mother in Little Canyon near Peck. He moved to Spokane as a young man and had a long career with Armor Meats, according to Warnock. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1912: Gilbert Cubs teammates toss the pill
