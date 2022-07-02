Blast from the Past / 1911: Watching the Winchester sack races

Throngs of people line the street in Winchester in this 1911 photo to watch the sack races held during July. The annual Winchester Days celebration is today and the sack races still are a part of the events held in town. This photo is from the Museum of Winchester History collection, and was submitted by Patricia Mathison, secretary at the museum who also sits on the museum board. The museum staff is all volunteer, according to Mathison. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
