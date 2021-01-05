Dressed in their best, the Bovey family posed for this portrait in 1911. The older children (standing in back from left) are Carlton, Cleo, Blanche, Leo, Bill and Charley. Their parents (seated in front) are Ota May and William August Bovey. Ota May holds Otho, William holds Franklyn and Gladys is seated between them. All the children were born on the Bovey Homestead farm, which was about three miles outside of Craigmont. The youngest child in the family, Mildred, was not yet born at the time this photo was taken. It was submitted by Dwight Bovey of Lewiston, son of Otho, the infant seated on his mother’s lap. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
