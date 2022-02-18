Blast from the Past / 1910s: Taking a horseback ride in Latah County

A teenaged Mylrea Henry Teare sits on a horse in this photo taken in the 1910s in rural Latah County. Teare would go on to become a dryland wheat farmer of about 150 acres of Palouse countryside, between Moscow and Troy. He and his wife, Crystal (Atkinson) Teare, lived along what is now called Teare Road until his death in January 1965, according to his daughter, Margaret Beesley, of Kennewick, who submitted this photo.
