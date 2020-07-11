Blast from the Past / 1910: Ready for summer on the Lolo Trail

Three siblings prepare to “head out for work” in this photo taken on their family’s Harris Ridge homestead near Kooskia in Idaho County about 1910. Their uncle, Lloyd Tinney, holds the horse while the mounted children are (from left) Irene, Oran and Walter Squires. They are the children of William C. and Charity (Tinney) Squires. The Squires family was preparing to begin their summer trek over the old Lolo Trail from Canyon Junction to near the Montana state line. William worked for the U.S. Forest Service at the time, patrolling the trail, cutting out brush and logs while keeping watch for fires. Charity and their children traveled on the job with William as he worked along the trail for the entire summer and “slept where nightfall found them,” according to Robert L. Squires of Kamiah, who submitted this photo. Charity Squires and Lloyd Tinney were siblings, and Robert Squires is the son of Oran Squires, the youngster in the middle. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region