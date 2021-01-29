This photo taken in 1909 shows the harvest crew working to bring in W.T. Wagner’s crops using the first combine he owned to work his homestead land located near Craigmont. Shown on the combine are (from left) Fred Leiden, Press Romager, unknown and Wagner. Romager was the brother of W.T. Wagner’s wife. This photo was submitted by Jack Wagner of Lewiston, W.T.’s grandson, who reports his grandfather came out to the Northwest in 1900 from Tennessee and took over the 40-acre Lewis County homestead, which remains in the family. Wagner said for the first few years his grandfather farmed his land, he hired a wheat harvest crew, and 1909 was the first year he was able to use his own combine for the job. Jack Wagner says the combine was pulled by a team of horses which all were owned by W.T. Wagner, and he estimates this photo was taken in late July. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1909: Working harvest with his own combine
