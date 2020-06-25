Blast from the Past / 1908: Showing up for their civic duty

In February 1908, 12 jurors and one bailiff assembled in Lewiston for a photo to capture their service as a jury serving Nez Perce County’s district court in Lewiston. The 12 jurors were empaneled Jan. 16 that year, according to a story published in the Jan. 17, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. The photograph belonged to Julian Dobson, who served on the jury and was grandfather of Kathy (Dobson) Warnock of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. Those pictured are (standing in back, from left) T.J. Pea, G.L. Richardson; (center row) Bailiff Arrant, John Shoemaker, E.E. Beaver, W.E. King, I.N. Lough, Walter Frye; (seated in front) S.R. Wetmore, J. Holliday, A.G. Johnson, Howard Tupper, Julian Dobson. Warnock reports her grandfather was 43 at the time of his service on this jury, and he farmed in the Gilbert community south of Orofino from 1896 until his death in 1945. She added the photo bears the stamp of Rembrandt Studio in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
