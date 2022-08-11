Blast from the Past / 1908: A mansion sits in Lewiston

This photo taken in 1908 shows the Wendell and Sarah Hurlbut home on 18th Avenue in Lewiston. Steven Branting, a Lewiston historian, writes, "The house replaced a three-story Queen Anne that burned to the ground in January 1906 after only a few months of occupancy. In 1912, after the Hurlbuts had moved to New York City, the building became what is known today as the Northwest Children's Home and remained in that role for more than 50 years." Photo is courtesy of Kyle Hurlbut, and submitted by Branting. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
