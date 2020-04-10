Two large steam engines owned by S.N. Bunce move the Presbyterian Church from the old Ilo to the site of the new town of Ilo in this photo taken in 1907. After the railroad across the Camas Prairie bypassed the town of Ilo, citizens and businesses purchased land next to the railroad right-of-way and moved the entire town a mile up the road to the new site, completing the move late in 1907, according to Dick Southern of Craigmont, who submitted this photo. Ilo ended up competing with the nearby town of Vollmer until the two towns were consolidated in 1920 and renamed Craigmont. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1907: Presbyterian Church goes on the move
