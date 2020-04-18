Blast from the Past / 1907: Ilo hardware store on the move
Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society

The steam-powered tractors owned by S.N. Bunce once again are called into action to move the hardware store from the original Ilo to the site of the new town of Ilo in this photo taken in 1907. Citizens and businesses spent months moving all the town’s buildings to land they had purchased about a mile away, next to the railroad right-of-way and completed the move late in 1907, according to Dick Southern of Craigmont, who submitted this photo from the collection of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society. The photo was donated to the society by Libby Clovis, granddaughter of Clyde Clovis who, at one time, owned the Craigmont Hardware. Ilo ended up competing with the nearby town of Vollmer until the two towns consolidated in 1920 and were renamed Craigmont. That town celebrates its 100th anniversary this summer. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

