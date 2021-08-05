The John and Mary Lorang family pose for this 1903 portrait by Genesee photographer Charles W. Hanson. Picture are, back row from left, Henry, Bernard, Peter, Albert; front row, Christine, Amalia, Martha (in rocker), father John Lorang, Viola, Bertha and mother Mary Lorang holding Charles. The photo most likely was taken in Hanson’s studio, according to Diane Conroy of Genesee, who provided this photo. She is curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee and is the great-granddaughter of John and Mary Lorang, who began homesteading the ranch in 1885. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1903: Genesee family sits for a portrait
