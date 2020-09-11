Blast from the Past / 1900s: Cutting wood in Columbia Center

Submitted by Bonnie Landkammer of PomeroyA group of woodcutters and others gathered for this photo taken sometime in the early 1900s in the community of Columbia Center in Garfield County. The photo was donated by the late Edith (Pearson) Raines to the Garfield County Museum in Pomeroy. Raines lived in Garfield County and the photo included several of her relatives. The young girl near the center of the photo was Vera Pearson (later Rognstad) and she is standing in front of her parents. Vera’s father, Walter A. Pearson, stands behind her to the left, and her mother, Alice Pearson, stands behind her with the buttons down the front of her top. The identifications were written on the back of the photo as it was donated to the museum, and the photo was submitted by Bonnie Landkammer of Pomeroy, who volunteers at the museum. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501.

A group of woodcutters and others gathered for this photo taken sometime in the early 1900s in the community of Columbia Center in Garfield County. The photo was donated by the late Edith (Pearson) Raines to the Garfield County Museum in Pomeroy. Raines lived in Garfield County and the photo included several of her relatives. The young girl near the center of the photo was Vera Pearson (later Rognstad) and she is standing in front of her parents. Vera's father, Walter A. Pearson, stands behind her to the left, and her mother, Alice Pearson, stands behind her with the buttons down the front of her top. The identifications were written on the back of the photo as it was donated to the museum, and the photo was submitted by Bonnie Landkammer of Pomeroy, who volunteers at the museum.

