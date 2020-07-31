Blast from the Past / 1900s: A good day for baseball in Melrose

Members of the Melrose Nine assembled for a team photo next to the baseball field sometime in the early 1900s, while others (likely that day’s opposing team) can be seen in the background. Patricia VanBuren of Lewiston, who submitted the photo, reports the only person identified is Elbert F. Stamper, shown standing in back, pencil to paper. It’s possible he was the team’s manager and was writing out that day’s lineup. Stamper and his wife came to Idaho in about 1900, settling in the Melrose area where he ran two different stores and operated a ranch before moving to Lewiston in 1920, according to his obituary published in the Jan. 5, 1954, Lewiston Tribune. Melrose is south of Peck in rural Nez Perce County. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
