The senior class — all 11 members — of Greencreek High School gathered for their 1947-1948 school year photo. Members of the class of 1948 were preparing for their graduation and launch into adulthood. All the boys stood with hands behind their backs while all the girls stood — in saddle shoes and penny loafers — with their hands clasped in front of them. They are (back row from left) Ted Wessels, Maynard Arnzen, Wesley Nuxoll, Gene Van Bargen, Leonard Wassmuth and Walter Wensman; (front row from left) Theresa (Schumacher) Funke, Eleanore (Schmidt) Hinkleman, John Wessels, Delorous (Schmidt) Van Bargen and Emelia (Stubbers) Frei. This photo was submitted by Diane Schultz of Lewiston. She is the daughter of Theresa Funke, who now lives in Lewiston, and celebrates her 90th birthday this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1947-48: Greencreek High senior class ready to graduate
