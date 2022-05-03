May 2
Joann Cowger, 80
Joann Cowger, of Lewiston, was born in 1942 in Eugene, Ore.
She married Marvin James, and they had two children, Jannetta and Tracey. The marriage ended in divorce.
Joann later married Bill Cowger, and they moved to Montana in 1975, then back to Lewiston in 1996. She has two stepchildren with Bill.
Joann worked as a secretary, and her hobbies include jigsaw puzzles, embroidery and playing cards.
A family dinner celebration is planned.
May 6
Ann Hartig, 90
Ann Laverne (Orava) Hartig, of Lewiston, was born in 1932 to William and Selma (Hannula) Orava in Great Falls, Mont. She spent her childhood years in Havre, Mont., Oro-fino and Spokane.
She and LeRoy Hartig were married June 17, 1949, in Orofino. They lived in Pierce, where they owned and operated L.W. Hartig Logging and Hartig’s Trailer Court. She was the bookkeeper for the logging business and manager of the trailer court, and retired in 2011.
Her husband died in 2015, and she moved to Lewiston 12 years ago.
Ann’s hobbies include gardening, Bible study, reading, cross-stitch embroidery and drawing. She is a member of Aglow Ladies Fellowship, Gold Dusters Senior Citizens, New Life Fellowship and Echo Hills Church.
She has four sons, one daughter, 10 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. One son died in 1989.
Ann was honored Saturday at a reception held by her family at Echo Hills Church in Lewiston.
May 15
Orval Schlader, 90
Orval Schlader was born in 1932, the eldest of six children born to John and Marie (Braun) Schlader in the family home north of Nezperce.
He and Pauline Fuchs were married Feb. 18, 1952, and celebrated 70 years of marriage in March.
Orval farmed north of Nezperce and was a master carpenter, having built many structures in and around Nezperce. He and Pauline also raised a large family of seven children. Presently, they reside in Cottonwood, Idaho, having moved there in 2019.
After spending the better part of his life farming, Orval finally retired in 1994, and the couple began spending their winters snow-birding in Arizona.
Orval was a long time active member of the Nezperce Lions Club, holding several offices. He was also a board member on the Prairie Highway District. To pass the time, he enjoys watching harvest and his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events. He especially looks forward to his kids’ visits and taking them out for lunch.
In addition to his seven children, he has 29 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
His special day will be celebrated with a family dinner (we’re buying Dad!) in his honor.
May 20
Marie Eier, 95
Ana Marie Whitehead was born in 1927 to J.B. and Opal Whitehead in Sandpoint.
She graduated from Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston as a registered nurse and worked at St. Joseph Hospital for several decades.
Marie had three children with Frank Biddiscombe: Jeanette, John and Joan. They later divorced. In 1962, she married widower Douglas S. Eier, who had four children: Douglas D., Janet, Bob and Tom Eier. She remains a pillar of Congregational Presbyterian Church, where they wed.
Marie and Doug loved driving their motor home to National Association of Civilian Conservation Corps Alumni events, attending numerous conventions at parks built by Depression-era workers. They bought snowmobiles in 1968 and rode the trails for 40 years. Doug died in 2005.
Marie’s favorite thing every morning is reading the Lewiston Tribune and writing letters to the editor. She attends retired nurses’ and Nez Perce County Republican Women meetings.
Entertaining family members is her favorite pastime. She hopes to make it to 100 and still live in her own home on Normal Hill.
A celebration is 5-8 p.m. May 20 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge (call Tom for reservations, (208) 413-9427). Or stop in for a visit; the tea pot’s always on.
May 30
Marion Renfro, 90
Marion J. Renfro, of Clarkston, was born in 1932 in Hinton, Okla.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, serving in Korea and returning home in January 1955.
Work was hard to get. By April, still with no job, he and a friend joined Marion’s neighbors, the Enic Clevenger family, in a move to Idaho. When they got to Lewiston, all three men applied at the Potlatch mill. All got on and were happy to have jobs.
In 1958, Marion married JoEne Clevenger, daughter of Enic and Athaline Clevenger. They had three sons: Jeff, Doug and Mike.
Marion and some friends opened Lewiston Tire Supply and expanded it into Lewiston Tire and Ranch Supply, later the Big R Store. A few years later, he opened Big R Builders. He retired in 1997.
Marion served six years as an Asotin Port Commissioner. He was active in his church (Community of Christ) for 40-plus years and was pastor of the local branch several times, also serving as district president and in many other areas for the church.
An open house will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. May 30 at Community of Christ church at 1315 Highland Ave. in Clarkston.
May 31
LaRoy Kidder, 90
LaRoy Kidder, of Lewiston, was born in 1932 to Belva and Arden Hobart in Winona, Idaho.
His parents divorced when LaRoy was three, and his mother was remarried several years later to Forest Kidder. “He became my super Dad,” LaRoy wrote.
He attended many different schools during his childhood, graduating from Kamiah High School in 1950. He went to work for Twin Feather Mill in Kamiah and then was drafted into the U.S. Army. Before shipping out for Korea, he married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Robey.
LaRoy returned home from the Army in 1954 and went back to the same mill, which later became a Potlatch mill.
He and Dorothy had three children: Jim, George and Julie.
While raising their family, LaRoy was active with the local 4-H for 30 years, served on the school board and was a member of the American Legion for 40 years, serving as commander for many years.
Dorothy died in 2009 after 56 years of marriage.
In 2011, LaRoy married Joan Fields, and they enjoy dancing and cruising.
Family includes includes seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration is planned at 1 p.m. May 29 at Airport Park in Lewiston.
