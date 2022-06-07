June 5
Helen Ruth Willey, 90
Helen Ruth (Kilby) Willey was born in 1932 to W.E. and Dovie Pearl Kilby in Mount Ida, Ark. She was the second daughter and had seven brothers.
In 1948, Helen met a Yankee from Maine who was in the U.S. Air Force. His name was Lawrence (Larry) Willey. Before serving in the Air Force, he was in the U.S. Army and was a Pearl Harbor survivor. A year after they met, he and Helen were married. They had two daughters and one son.
The family moved to California around 1956 or ’57. Mom worked as a baker for the school system for 29 years. In 1988, she and dad moved from Sacramento, Calif., to live with their son and his family in Placerville, Calif. Dad died in 2004.
In 2015, Helen moved with her son and family to Lewiston, where she attends the House of Faith Church. She enjoys good coffee early in the morning with her daughter-in-law Sandi, and another cup at 2 p.m. She loves reading her Bible and her bird magazines.
Helen has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A birthday dinner with family and close friends was planned.
June 26
Hank Dorion, 95
Henry “Hank” Dorion was born in 1927 to Edward and Emma Dorion in St. Vincent, Minn.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1945-47, after which he relocated to Lewiston, where he has lived since. He married Thelma Stelljes on June 12, 1948, in Lewiston. They will celebrate their 74th anni-versary this year.
Hank owned and operated Dorion’s Electronics for about 17 years and then went to work for Clark Communications until his retirement.
Hank and Thelma have one son, three daughters, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Over the years, they have enjoyed many trips together including traveling to Minnesota, Chicago, Alaska, Las Vegas, the Oregon Coast, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore. Hank still enjoys electronics and computers.
Hank’s daughters will be hosts for a small family gathering to celebrate his birthday.
