Birds of prey take wing again

An aerial salute to veterans started Saturday at Lewiston, with a World War II-era Army P-47 from California and a P-40 fighter (top) from the Hangar 180 collection at Lewiston, joined by a B-25 bomber from the Planes of Fame Air Museum in California (lower right) and a rare F-7F Tigercat fighter, also from California. The formation flew over most of the towns in northern Idaho and southeast Washington in the nearly all day tour.
