BOISE – An effort to “silence the voice of the people” by further restricting Idaho's ballot initiative process advanced to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation today.
The Senate State Affairs Committee approved Senate Bill 1110 on a split voice vote, following a 90-minute public hearing. That was a continuation of an hour-long hearing on Wednesday.
Of the 23 people who testified, almost all urged lawmakers to oppose the legislation, which requires initiative backers to gather signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts for the measure to qualify for the ballot.
The current requirement is 6 percent in 18 districts, and 6 percent of the statewide voter total.
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the grassroots group that launched the successful Medicaid expansion initiative, said SB 1110 would undermine the constitutional rights of all Idahoans.
“We've heard a lot from legislators this session about the need to shift power away from the executive branch and give more power to the legislative branch,” he said. “But somehow, the very same legislators who are so anxious to protect their own power aren't willing to protect the constitutional powers of the people.”
Randall French of Boise noted that the legislation would give a single district veto power over an initiative that otherwise has statewide support.
“That's simply inappropriate,” he said. “This takes away the opportunity Idaho citizens have to meaningfully petition their government for redress.”
Only three people testified in favor of the legislation today; however, committee members also received a packet of letters and emails supporting the measure.
Mary Schwartz of Cambridge said SB 1110 ensures that residents of Idaho's four most populous counties don't overwhelm the voices of rural residents.
“The current process discriminates against me and everyone else who doesn't live in those four counties,” she said. “We need to consider a fair distribution of opinions, rather than allowing the larger population centers to dictate issues for rural residents.”
