BOISE — Legislation that would legalize medical marijuana in Idaho was introduced by the House Health and Welfare Committee on a near-unanimous vote Monday.
The move followed a lengthy presentation by Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber, a U.S. Air Force veteran with terminal cancer, who wrote the bill.
“I'm here to talk with you about my desire for medical cannabis to be legalized here in Idaho, with specific limitations and controls,” Kitzhaber said. “I've spent years writing and editing this legislation, to make it something that would allow medical cannabis to reach those who need it, but not necessarily reach those who just want it.”
The 53-page bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. It treats marijuana like other Schedule 2 controlled substances, such as opioid pain medications.
The drug could be prescribed by licensed physicians, subject to a number of restrictions, including:
It would only be available to Idaho residents who are 21 or older, upon recommendation from their physician, and who have a qualifying medical condition such as cancer, AIDS, Alzheimer's, autism, Crohn's disease, chronic pain, epilepsy or debilitating seizures, multiple sclerosis or a terminal illness;
All patients would have to apply for a medical cannabis card from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The card would be valid for a maximum of one year, but could be renewed;
If a cardholder sold or gave marijuana to a non-cardholder, it would be a criminal offense and, upon conviction, their card would be permanently revoked;
Medical marijuana could only be prescribed by physicians who are already licensed to prescribe Schedule 2 controlled substances, and could only be dispensed by state-licensed pharmacies;
A maximum of 28 medical cannabis pharmacies would be allowed in Idaho, including up to three in each of the state's seven public health districts;
A maximum of two grams of THC — the psychoactive portion of marijuana — could be dispensed to any patient in a month, either in liquid or solid form. However, up to 10 grams would be permitted for those with cancer or a terminal illness;
Up to 30 grams of unprocessed marijuana flower containing up to 22 percent THC could be dispensed per patient per month, but smoking marijuana in public or in view of the public would be prohibited;
No growing or processing of marijuana in Idaho would be allowed;
Operating a vehicle or stationary heavy equipment while under the influence of marijuana would remain illegal;
Nothing in the bill requires health insurers or employers to pay for medical cannabis, nor would employers be required to allow for the use of the drug in their workplace;
Employers, landlords and schools or higher education institutions couldn't refuse to hire, enroll or lease to someone who had a medical marijuana card, unless doing so would be a violation of federal law;
Medical cannabis sales would be subject to the 6 percent state sales tax, as well as a separate 2 percent excise tax. Based on estimates from other states, the sponsors estimate the bill could generate up to $33 million per year in sales tax revenue, plus up to $11 million in excise tax revenue to pay for the enforcement, pharmacy licensing and pharmacy inspection provisions.
