The Big Sky Conference this morning announced it is postponing its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021, due to "continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic."
The announcement was made in statement posted to the conference website. The University of Idaho is a member of the Big Sky.
According the statement, nonconference play for the conference’s football programs is still pending further review. The Big Sky is exploring modified versions of a conference football schedule to be played in the spring and fully supports the NCAA shifting the FCS championship to the spring.
Big Sky institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies, and local and state regulations, according to the statement. Other Big Sky sports that compete in the fall will continue to be reviewed with a final determination made at a later date.