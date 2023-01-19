Biden administration sending funds out West for fire reduction

The forested mountains and high peaks of the Great Burn area of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are seen in this photo. The federal government announced Thursday morning it will send money to 11 national forests in the West, including the Nez Perce-Clearwater, to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

 Tribune/Eric Barker

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will receive a share of $490 million the Biden administration is sending to 11 national forests across the West, it was announced this morning.

The money is intended to help the agency and its partners reduce the risk of wildfires on 1.8 million acres surrounding rural communities in north central Idaho through implementation of mostly “shovel ready” projects.

