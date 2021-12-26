Born Jan. 29, 1937, in Cloverland, Wash., to Roy and Camelia Johnson, Beverly June Greene passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Spokane.
Funny, charismatic and witty, Beverly married Eugene R. Greene Dec. 29, 1956, in Asotin County. She loved caring for people and worked as a caregiver, cook and meat wrapper. A people-watcher who loved to laugh, Beverly enjoyed family trips, family reunions, visiting with friends, ordering Avon and shopping.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Douglas Greene; two sisters, Thais Blount and Ellen Glen; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Hurley, of Spokane Valley; one brother, Edward Johnson, of Clarkston; one sister, Patsy Henderson, of Clarkston; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
To leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.