BOISE — When Idaho lawmakers kick off the 2022 legislative session Monday, they’ll likely pick up right where they left off less than two months ago.
Tax cuts, infrastructure investments, push-back against federal mandates and fights over education funding are all on the agenda this year — just as they were in 2021, during the longest session in state history.
That marathon session didn’t officially end until Nov. 17, after a final three-day meeting in which House and Senate Republicans introduced more than 30 bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.
The House approved several of the measures, but they subsequently stalled in the Senate. Others were held in committee.
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, expects at least some of the bills to be reintroduced early in the 2022 session.
“I think they’ll come up right away,” he said.
That includes nine bills that House Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, held in committee in November.
“A lot of them I liked,” said Kingsley, who sits on the committee.
The legislation would prohibit vaccine mandates by state and local governments, health care providers and/or private employers; prohibit state and local officials from enforcing any federal vaccine mandates; shield health care professionals from disciplinary action if they prescribed off-label drugs for their patients; and repeal or modify a section of state code that allows minors age 14 and older to consent to medical treatment if they’ve been exposed to an infectious or communicable disease.
Idaho previously signed on to several lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s executive orders, which imposed COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements on federal contractors, health care workers and most large employers.
However, with the final legal status of those orders still in doubt — and with the surging omicron variant prompting talk about additional mandates — Kingsley and other lawmakers are eager to address the issue.
Other hot topics likely to come up during the ’22 session include:
Budget surpluses and tax cuts
With Idaho looking at a potential $1.6 billion budget surplus this year, there’s no end of ideas for how to spend it.
Some lawmakers — including Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, the vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee — have urged caution, saying the bulk of the money should be put into savings or used for one-time capital projects.
“I think we need to be very, very careful,” Crabtree said during a Lewis Clark Valley Chamber luncheon in December. “This is the time when we can get ourselves into trouble (by obligating) ourselves to ongoing expenditures.”
A week later, however, House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, noted that plans are in the works for a $400 million tax cut. That’s on top of the $383 million tax cut approved last year.
The proposal reportedly includes $200 million in permanent income tax reductions, plus another $200 million in one-time relief.
During comments at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference in December, Gov. Brad Little all but promised that his 2023 budget recommendation will include some kind of tax relief, although he didn’t provide details.
“This upcoming session, I’ll reveal my plans for giving back to the people of Idaho yet another record budget surplus,” he said. “My Leading Idaho plan gives back more hard-earned money to the people of Idaho in the form of additional tax relief, and continues to invest in the areas that impact our lives the most: schools, roads and clean water.”
Little said he also wants to freeze the base used to calculate the unemployment tax.
“This will result in a tax savings of $64 million to Idaho businesses over the next two years,” he said. That’s on top of the 18% cut approved last year.
Any time talk turns to tax cuts, though, it sparks a debate between those who want to eliminate the sales tax on food and those who think cutting income tax rates is the better approach.
A majority of lawmakers supported eliminating the grocery tax in 2017. However, that effort was thwarted by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, who vetoed the measure.
Since then, lawmakers who favor income tax reductions — including the House Revenue and Taxation Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian — have outmaneuvered those who want to get rid of the grocery tax.
Statehouse Democrats seem receptive to some form of tax relief this year, although their focus isn’t on further income tax reductions.
“I’m looking forward to this conversation (about tax cuts),” said Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello. “But as we have it, I hope we pay attention to what the priority should be: property tax relief. Income tax relief? I’ll tell you, I’m just not hearing about that from my constituents. I’m not seeing a public outcry for it — but property tax relief, absolutely.”
Education battles
State funding for K-12 and higher education historically has been a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats. In recent years, however, it’s become a dividing line between factions within the Republican Party.
Last year, for example, far-right House conservatives succeeded in killing a $1.1 billion appropriation for public school teachers because it included $9 million in professional development funds — money that might have been used to provide training in social justice or critical race theory.
“That’s what we’re talking about,” said Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who led the charge on this issue. “That’s where the argument is.”
The fiscal 2022 college and university budget was killed over similar concerns.
Both budgets were subsequently approved after minor changes, but far-right Republicans have indicated they’ll continue to push for education cuts this session.
Another battle could be brewing over state funding for kindergarten.
Last year, Sen. Crabtree and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, co-sponsored a late-session bill that would provide an estimated $42 million in state support for optional full-day kindergarten classes.
Currently the state only funds half-day kindergarten. School districts that want to offer optional full-day classes have to find alternative funding sources, including local supplemental levies.
During the chamber luncheon in December, Crabtree noted that some Idahoans think early learning is a responsibility best left to parents.
“But how’s that working out for us?” he asked. “In one of my schools, 80% (of first graders) are unprepared. Statewide the figure is 60%. Do we want those kids to continue to fall behind, or do we want to give them a helping hand?”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra included $39 million in her fiscal 2023 budget request, specifically for optional all-day classes for the 66% of kindergarten students who currently test below grade level for reading readiness.
During a meeting with reporters Friday, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder suggested there’s broad support for the proposal.
“I think there’s a very good chance it could happen this year,” he said.
Save the last dance
With redistricting on the near horizon, the 2022 session will be the last dance for potentially dozens of Idaho lawmakers.
A combination of retirements and election defeats contributed to a whopping 41% turnover in the House and Senate during the last redistricting in 2012.
It’s unclear if the turnover will be quite that severe this year. However, several incumbents have already indicated they won’t be running for reelection. That includes Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, who was recently elected mayor of Lewiston, as well as Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor.
With that in mind, this will be the last opportunity many lawmakers have to tweak state law and push through any final policy changes before they give up the trappings of power and ride off into the sunset.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.