Avista Utilities officials said fewer customers will be affected by planned outages today, though some may occur in the Lewiston Orchards.
"The strain on Avista’s electric system in Spokane, Wash., and Lewiston, Idaho, has been reduced since Monday due to ongoing grid modifications, shifting of electric load and customer conservation of electricity despite continued record-breaking heat and all-time high electricity usage," Avista said in a statement. "Given this, the number of customers in the greater Spokane area and Lewiston expected to be impacted by focused, protective outages on Wednesday is approximately 5,800, down from 22,000 expected on Tuesday."
Customers who are subject to the planned hourlong outages today will be notified by the utility.
"We plan to continue to communicate with and notify those customers who may continue to see outages on Wednesday, and we understand the challenges these outages bring," an Avista spokesperson said in an email.
A map of possible planned outages can be viewed here: myavista.com/conserve.