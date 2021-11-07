Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines. Veterans Day may affect library hours.
Lewiston City Library
The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Genre Quest’s November genre is nonfiction and biography. The library also has seasonal to-go crafts for kids.
The Reading Mother Challenge began Oct. 1 and will end May 31, 2022. The goal is to read all the books that are imprinted on the hem of the Reading Mother statue’s skirt in eight months. For each book read, the reader will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a gift basket. Those interested may register at bit.ly/LCLYouthPrograms.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open, and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
True Story book club will discuss “When the World Shakes” by local author Dana Chandler at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17. A Zoom invitation can be found at the library’s website.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
MOSCOW — The Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., will be closed Monday because of remodeling.
More information is available at latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
LAPWAI — The Prairie River Library District serves Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos are posted Monday mornings on the library website.
More information is available at bit.ly/3GVHMJL.
Whitman County Library
UNIONTOWN — Whitman Heritage Digital Collections will visit the Uniontown branch, 110 S. Montgomery St., from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, to scan and digitize historically significant photos from local community members. Community members may bring up to 15 photos or documents to be digitized and added to the library’s online collection. Those who want to participate may call (509) 397-4366 or email info@whitcolib.org to set an appointment.
The Whitman County Library district will host an online talk by David Benscoter, founder of The Lost Apple Project, at 11 a.m. Nov. 13. For a Zoom link, call (509) 635-1490.
The fall reading challenge runs until Nov. 30 and is open to all ages.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.