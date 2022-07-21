“THE BLACK PHONE” (R)
When a 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a killer and held in a soundproof basement, he discovers he can hear the voices of earlier victims on a disconnected phone. Stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. — LEW
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Stars Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge. — LEW, PUL
“FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH” (R)
A group of Southern California high school students enjoy their most important subjects: sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll in this 1982 film. — LEW
“GOODFELLAS” (R)
The story of Henry Hill and his life in the mob, covering his relationship with his wife, Karen Hill and his mob partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito in the Italian-American crime syndicate. This 1990 film stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci — LEW, PUL
“RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” (PG)
In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler’s Nazis can obtain its awesome powers. Screens at 7 p.m. as part of a free double feature presented by Inland North Waste. — KEN
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. — LEW, PUL
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“THE NEVERENDING STORY” (PG)
A troubled boy dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book. Screens at 4:30 p.m. as part of a free double feature presented by Inland North Waste, followed by an ice cream social at 6 p.m. — KEN
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“OFFICIAL COMPETITION” (R)
Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art and pride. — KEN
“PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK” (PG)
Hank, a loveable dog with dreams of becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny. Stars Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson and Ricky Gervais. — LEW, PUL
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“SHREK” (PG)
A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back. Part of the Kenworthy’s Summer Family Matinee. — KEN
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW, MOS, PUL