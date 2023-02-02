The life, success and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, as told by Antonio Salieri, the contemporaneous composer who was deeply jealous of Mozart’s talent and claimed to have murdered him (1984). Presented by the Moscow Film Society. 7 p.m. Thursday; $7. — KEN
“THE AMAZING MAURICE” (PG)
Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam: He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. — LEW
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“80 FOR BRADY” (PG-13)
A group of friends makes it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
This tough-to-categorize film, starring Michelle Yeoh, garnered 11 Oscar nominations. — LEW, PUL
“THE FABLEMANS” (PG-13)
Steven Spielberg directs this story about a young aspiring filmmaker growing up in post-World War II Arizona, exploring the power of films to help him see the truth after he discovers a shattering family secret. — LEW, MOS
“KNOCK AT THE CABIN” (R)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. — LEW, MOS, PUL
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS” (PG-13)
A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed. Part of the Palouse Cult Film Revival, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; $5-$20. — KEN
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“M3GAN” (PG-13)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. — LEW, PUL
“MISSING” (PG-13)
June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother (Nia Long), who disappeared while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. She uses all the latest technology, but her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers as she digs deeper. — LEW, PUL
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING”
Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity. The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riviera has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. 4 p.m. Sunday; $10 — KEN
“PILLOW TALK” (NOT RATED)
An interior decorator and a playboy songwriter share a telephone party line and size each other up in this 1959 classic. Stars Rock Hudson and Doris Day. — LEW, PUL
“PLANE” (R)
A pilot saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find surviving the landing was just the beginning. Stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. — LEW
“PUSS IN BOOTS” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. He sets out to find the mythical Last Wish to restore his lives in this animated adventure. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“REPO MAN” (R)
A young punk recruited by a car repossession agency finds himself in pursuit of a Chevrolet Malibu driver wanted for a $20,000 bounty — and it has something otherworldly stashed in its trunk. 7 p.m. Friday; $10. — KEN
“THIS IS MY BLACK” (NOT RATED)
In this groundbreaking musical documentary, the nuances of Black adolescence and surviving institutional violence are explored through the musically inclined students at Philadelphia’s Pine Forge Academy. Part of Black History Month screenings. 7 p.m.; free. — KEN
“THE WHALE” (R)
A reclusive English teacher, played by Brendan Fraser, attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter in this film written by Moscow native Samuel D. Hunter. — PUL !