Newsmakers
LOS ANGELES — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
“I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he wrote.
The post received 53,000 Facebook “likes” and “loves” by Saturday and was accompanied by several photos of the newlyweds.
On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew.
Presley memorial will be streamed this morning from Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley’s life will be celebrated today at her father Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, less than two weeks after she died at 54.
Presley’s family announced earlier this week that the landmark home in Memphis, Tenn., will hold a memorial for the musician, who was the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles after she suffered a cardiac episode.
Presley is survived by her mother; her oldest daughter, actor Riley Keough; and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Here are details about the service.
Presley will be buried before the memorial ceremony, which starts at 9 a.m. today.
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap
LOS ANGELES — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.
Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.
In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”
“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.
He also said “morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”
Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner said that “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.
LAPD chief apologizes to family of former TV exec who accused ex-CBS boss of assault
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has apologized to the family of a former television executive who accused former CBS chief Leslie Moonves of sexual misconduct.
The chief’s apology came after disclosures that a former LAPD captain in 2017 shared information about the late Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb’s allegations with CBS executives, including Moonves.
The LAPD was rattled last fall amid accusations that the former commander, Cory Palka, provided special treatment to Moonves when he was in charge of the LAPD’s Hollywood division. Palka allegedly worked to cover up Golden-Gottlieb’s sexual assault report in 2017 and 2018, according to a November report from New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The disclosures prompted Moore to open an internal review into the conduct of a former member of his department.
On Thursday, Moore and other LAPD officials met with Golden-Gottlieb’s adult children and lawyer, Gloria Allred.
“Chief Moore ... updated them on the status of the investigation, and apologized to them personally for the breach of trust by our former command officer when he shared information of their mother’s crime report with CBS executives,” LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said in a statement Friday.
Jim Gottlieb and Cathy Weiss spoke fondly of their mother, who died last July, during a news conference Friday with Allred at her office in Los Angeles. Weiss said she was thankful that her mother didn’t live to see how her sexual assault complaint had been handled by the high-ranking LAPD officer.
“She kept (the alleged sexual assault) secret for so many decades, out of fear, even though she was a staunch feminist,” Weiss said. “She still was fearful about reporting, which is sort of ironic ... (because) decades later, when she came forward, she was almost silenced again.”
Weiss and her brother said they were pleased with their meeting with Moore and other LAPD officials.
“We feel that they are taking this matter very seriously,” Jim Gottlieb said. “The public in general, and especially people who file sexual assault complaints, need to have confidence that police will treat them as the victims they are without any hint of shaming, or worrying that their confidential report will be compromised in any way.”