ASOTIN - Asotin County officials have canceled today's law-and-motion docket in Superior Court.
Prosecutor Ben Nichols and Judge Tina Kernan said court will not be held today due to Gov. Jay Inslee's declaration to temporarily close many public places to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
People in custody of the Asotin County Jail who had hearings today may be seen by a judge via video link. The next court date for everyone else on the docket has been moved to April 6.
Nichols said anyone who was supposed to appear in court today can contact the clerk's office for more information at (509) 243-2081.
No hearings were scheduled in District Court today, the judge said.
"This is a moving target right now, and we're hoping to get more procedures in place this week," Kernan said.